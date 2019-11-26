A new French restaurant has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 3251 Prospect St. NW in Georgetown, the new addition is called Brasserie Liberté.

French onion soup gratinee, beet salad, crispy leg of duck confit, filet mignon au poivre and braised lamb shank are among the restaurant's specialties. For brunch, the spot offers butternut squash soup, steak tartare and a thick-cut bacon tart. And martinis, mules and sours are featured on the cocktail menu.

With a four-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Brasserie Liberté is getting positive feedback from clientele.

Rheana G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new restaurant on Nov. 16, wrote, 'The steak tartare has a nice, firm, velvety mouthfeel. The boeuf Bourguignon was melt-in-your mouth tender; the carrots and little onions were perfectly roasted. The highlight was probably the croque monsieur.'

And Lauren R. wrote, 'The duck entree melts in your mouth, and the entire dessert menu will leave you wanting more.'

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Brasserie Liberté is open from 11 a.m.–1 a.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.–2 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m.–1 a.m. on Sunday.

