We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to discover which local businesses have been getting extra attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Washington businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots have the momentum heading into the end of the year.

Beetle House

First up, this bar and New American restaurant is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'Bars' on Yelp.

Citywide, bars saw a median 1.1% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Beetle House saw an impressive 254.5% increase, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating throughout.

It's not the only trending outlier in the bar category: Supra has seen a 4.5% increase in reviews, and HomeSlyce has seen a 6.1% bump.

The year-round Halloween-themed bar and restaurant is located at 816 H St. NE in the H Street Corridor. It is inspired by the cinematic works of Tim Burton and features themed cocktails such as Edward's lemonade with whiskey, cherry and orange, and coco Skellington, with rum, gin, lime and creme de coconut.

The restaurant is open from 6 p.m.–midnight on Wednesday, 6 p.m.–2 a.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m.–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

Unconventional Diner

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Shaw's Unconventional Diner, the well-established New American breakfast and brunch spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'Breakfast & Brunch' on Yelp saw a median 1.2% increase in new reviews over the past month, Unconventional Diner bagged a 6.8% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a convincing 4.5-star rating.

There's more that's trending on Washington's breakfast and brunch scene: Busboys and Poets has seen a 4.1% increase in reviews.

Open at 1207 Ninth St. NW since 2017, Unconventional Diner offers Caribbean shrimp and grits, corned beef hash, Lebanese fried rice, chicken and waffles and sloppy joe tostadas, among more options.

Unconventional Diner is open from 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5 –10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5–10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Little Pearl

Capitol Hill's Little Pearl is also making waves. Open since 2017 at 921 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, the well-established wine bar and traditional American restaurant has seen a 6% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.1% for all businesses tagged 'American (Traditional)' on Yelp.

Little Pearl features a prix fixe nightly dinner menu with an optional wine pairing. Snacks such as potato pallaison with spicy cod roe hollandaise and craft cocktails are also served. Over the past month, it's maintained a healthy four-star rating among Yelpers.

Little Pearl is open from 8 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5:30 –10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 8 a.m.–2:30 p.m. and 5:30 –9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

