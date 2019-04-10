Wondering where to find the best cafes near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Point Chaud Café And Crêpes

Topping the list is Point Chaud Café And Crêpes. Located at 1100 New York Ave. NW downtown, it is the highest-rated cafe in Washington, boasting four stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp.

2. Heat Da Spot

Next, Park View's Heat Da Spot, located at 3213 Georgia Ave. NW, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe five stars out of 283 reviews.

3. Un Je Ne Sais Quoi

Un Je Ne Sais Quoi in Dupont Circle is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 616 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1361 Connecticut Ave. NW to see for yourself.

4. Mikko

Also in Dupont Circle, check out Mikko, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Scandinavian cafe at 1636 R St. NW.

5. Maketto

Finally, there's Maketto, an H Street Corridor favorite with four stars out of 909 reviews. Stop by 1351 H St. NE to check out the Cambodian and Taiwanese cafe.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.