Interested in discovering the freshest new spots in Washington? From a French brasserie to a yoga studio, read on for a list of the newest businesses to debut recently.

Brasserie Liberté

Now open at 3251 Prospect St. NW in Georgetown is Brasserie Liberté, which serves modern French cuisine.

French onion soup gratinee, boeuf Bourguignon, cassoulet with lamb and chicken and crispy leg of duck confit are among the menu options. With four stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, it is off to a positive start.

Black Lotus Yoga

New to 4820 MacArthur Blvd. NW in Palisades is Black Lotus Yoga.

The studio offers vinyasa, yin and and kundalini classes, among others, as well as workshops. The studio has been welcomed so far with five stars out of three reviews on Yelp.

Roy Boys

A newcomer to Navy Yard, Roy Boys is a traditional American spot that's located at 1025 First St. SE.

Fried chicken and oysters are the signature items. It also serves craft cocktails and homemade ice cream tacos. The restaurant has made a good impression so far, with four stars out off 55 Yelp reviews.

