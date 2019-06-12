Want to know where to go when it comes to yoga in Washington?

Luckily, there's no shortage of great yoga options to consider in and around Washington.

To find the top yoga studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

Flow Yoga Center

1450 P St. NW, or 1508 14th St. NW (check class details), Logan Circle

Open since 2004, Flow Yoga Center is Washington's favorite yoga studio by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 16,076 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp and 6,600 fans on Facebook.

'In 2009, Flow was awarded the Mayor's Award of Environmental Excellence,' Flow Yoga Center writes on its Yelp page. 'We are 100% committed to making environmentally responsible decisions in how we run our center.

'Here you will find the most experienced and skillful teachers in D.C,' its Yelp page continues. 'Each one brings years of experience joined with passion, soul and a deep commitment to their teaching and personal practice.'

Shaw Yoga

1311 Naylor Court NW ( around the back of the building), Shaw

Also among Washington's favorites is Shaw Yoga, with 4.8 stars out of 7,657 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp and 4,022 fans on Facebook.

'Shaw Yoga is thrilled to open the doors of our light-filled studio to the Shaw and greater D.C. community,' per the business's ClassPass profile. 'Yoga means union: of body and mind, of individuals, of intention and action. Shaw Yoga sits at a crossroads in D.C.'

Bhakti Yoga DC

928 Fifth St. NW, Mount Vernon Triangle

With 4.8 stars out of 4,784 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp and 1,201 fans on Facebook, Bhakti Yoga DC has garnered plenty of local fans.

'Bhakti Yoga serves to empower individuals with conscious lifestyle practices that transform the mind, body and heart,' according to the business's ClassPass profile. 'They provide their students with an empowering spiritual experience and holistic health care/coaching through dynamic healing yoga, mantra, meditation and philosophy delivered within an authentic spiritual community that serves to build deep and loving relationships.'

Bluebird Sky Yoga

3101 12th St. NE, Brookland

With 4.8 stars out of 2,890 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp and 843 fans on Facebook, Bluebird Sky Yoga holds its own among the competition.

'Bluebird Sky Yoga was founded in order to bring yoga, music, art and more to Brookland,' according to the business's profile on ClassPass. 'They are located in one of D.C.'s most creative neighborhoods in a former craft store, and honor the creativity of the city through murals and art-focused events.'

Yoga Del Sol

1519 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Georgetown

With 4.8 stars out of 3,944 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp and 675 fans on Facebook, Yoga Del Sol is another popular local pick. It's been open since 2013.

'Yoga Del Sol offers a variety of yoga classes for beginning and experienced students, always offering individualized attention and modifications for an effective, safe practice,' states the business's ClassPass profile.

The studio's Yelp page states, 'Our teaching is grounded in classical yoga and springs from its study and personal practice off and on the mat.'

