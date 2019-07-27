From a STEAM networking event to a philanthropic event for global eye health, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

The NETwork eSTEAM Fair

When: Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Boys and Girls Club, 4103 Benning Road NE
Admission: Free
Ward 8 Trunk Party

When: Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: Friendship Public Charter School - Tech Prep Academy, 2705 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE
Admission: Free
Science Saturday at National Law Enforcement Museum

When: Saturday, July 27, 1-3 p.m.
Where: National Law Enforcement Museum, 444 E St. NW
Admission: Free
Dancing in the Sky 

When: Saturday, July 27, 5-11 p.m.
Where: Liaison Washington Capitol Hill hotel, 415 New Jersey Ave. NW
Admission: $20
Denim and Pearls Affair

When: Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: City Winery, 1350 Okie St., NE
Admission: $45
