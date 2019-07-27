From a STEAM networking event to a philanthropic event for global eye health, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

The NETwork eSTEAM Fair

From the event description:

When: Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Boys and Girls Club, 4103 Benning Road NE

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ward 8 Trunk Party

From the event description:

When: Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Friendship Public Charter School - Tech Prep Academy, 2705 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Science Saturday at National Law Enforcement Museum

From the event description:

When: Saturday, July 27, 1-3 p.m.

Where: National Law Enforcement Museum, 444 E St. NW

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dancing in the Sky

From the event description:

When: Saturday, July 27, 5-11 p.m.

Where: Liaison Washington Capitol Hill hotel, 415 New Jersey Ave. NW

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Denim and Pearls Affair

From the event description:

When: Saturday, July 27, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: City Winery, 1350 Okie St., NE

Admission: $45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Parking in DC can be tough, especially during popular events. To find free or cheap parking and to book parking in advance, see this map of DC parking from SpotAngels. And to get there by public transportation, check the Metro website for nearby stations and schedules.

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.