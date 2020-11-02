Looking to mix things up this week? From a silent dance party to a Beatles-themed performance, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.
'90s Night Silent Dance Party
When: Friday, Feb. 7, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 8, 2 a.m.
Where: Lucky Strike, 701 Seventh St. NW
Admission: $13.50
Open mic night
When: Friday, Feb. 7, 11 p.m.
Where: Busboys and Poets, 2021 14th St. NW
Admission: $5
Sassy Drag Brunch
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where: Alero Restaurant, 1724 Connecticut Ave. NW
Admission: $5.95
Love Songs of The Beatles
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 8-11:30 p.m.
Where: The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW
Admission: $25 (bar area)
The Treads
When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Capitol Cider House, 3930 Georgia Ave. NW
Admission: Free
