Looking to mix things up this week? From a silent dance party to a Beatles-themed performance, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

'90s Night Silent Dance Party

When: Friday, Feb. 7, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 8, 2 a.m.

Where: Lucky Strike, 701 Seventh St. NW

Admission: $13.50

Open mic night

When: Friday, Feb. 7, 11 p.m.

Where: Busboys and Poets, 2021 14th St. NW

Admission: $5

Sassy Drag Brunch

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: Alero Restaurant, 1724 Connecticut Ave. NW

Admission: $5.95

Love Songs of The Beatles

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW

Admission: $25 (bar area)

The Treads

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Capitol Cider House, 3930 Georgia Ave. NW

Admission: Free

