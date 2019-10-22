From a comedy writing session to a conference on emerging laser technology, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
Hilarity and Hijinks: Developing Comedic Characters
From the event description:
When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Solid State Books, 600F H St. NE
Admission: $15
Zouk Foundations & Combinations (Level 1.5)
From the event description:
When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6:15 p.m.- Tuesday, Dec. 10, 8:15 p.m.
Where: DanceSport Dupont Circle, 2201 P St. NW
Admission: $144
Turn Over Tuesday Comedy Show
From the event description:
When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Shenanigans Irish Pub, 2450 18th St. NW
Admission: Free
Emerging Laser Technology: Applications and International Partnership Opportunities
From the event description:
When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Hudson Institute, 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Suite 400, Stern Center
Admission: Free
Talk by Seema Jayachandran
From the event description:
When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 12-1 p.m.
Where: John A. Wilson Building, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, G9
Admission: Free
