From a comedy writing session to a conference on emerging laser technology, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hilarity and Hijinks: Developing Comedic Characters

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Solid State Books, 600F H St. NE

Admission: $15

Zouk Foundations & Combinations (Level 1.5)

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6:15 p.m.- Tuesday, Dec. 10, 8:15 p.m.

Where: DanceSport Dupont Circle, 2201 P St. NW

Admission: $144

Turn Over Tuesday Comedy Show

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Shenanigans Irish Pub, 2450 18th St. NW

Admission: Free

Emerging Laser Technology: Applications and International Partnership Opportunities

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Hudson Institute, 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Suite 400, Stern Center

Admission: Free

Talk by Seema Jayachandran

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 12-1 p.m.

Where: John A. Wilson Building, 1350 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, G9

Admission: Free

