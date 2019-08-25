WASHINGTON — From a back-to-school cookout to a Harry Potter trivia session, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Explore! Community Festival

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: The Modern at Art Place, 400 Galloway St. NE

Admission: Free-$5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Back-to-School cookout and haircuts

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Ballou High School, 3401 Fourth St. SE

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hellooo Gorgeous makeup launch party

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, noon-4:30 p.m.

Where: The Brown Beauty Co-op, 1365 Connecticut Ave. NW, #100

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Women's Self-Love event

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Lamond-Riggs Neighborhood Library, 5401 S. Dakota Ave. NE, LAR Meeting Room 2

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Harry Potter trivia

From the event description:

When: Sunday, Aug. 25, noon-2 p.m.

Where: Blackfinn Ameripub, 1620 I St. NW

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

