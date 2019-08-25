WASHINGTON — From a back-to-school cookout to a Harry Potter trivia session, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.
Explore! Community Festival
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: The Modern at Art Place, 400 Galloway St. NE
Admission: Free-$5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Back-to-School cookout and haircuts
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Ballou High School, 3401 Fourth St. SE
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Hellooo Gorgeous makeup launch party
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, noon-4:30 p.m.
Where: The Brown Beauty Co-op, 1365 Connecticut Ave. NW, #100
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Women's Self-Love event
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Lamond-Riggs Neighborhood Library, 5401 S. Dakota Ave. NE, LAR Meeting Room 2
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Harry Potter trivia
From the event description:
When: Sunday, Aug. 25, noon-2 p.m.
Where: Blackfinn Ameripub, 1620 I St. NW
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Parking in DC can be tough, especially during popular events. To find free or cheap parking and to book parking in advance, see this map of DC parking from SpotAngels. And to get there by public transportation, check the Metro website for nearby stations and schedules.
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.