WASHINGTON — What does Washington have in common with New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Phoenix?

According to ClassPass' 2019 fitness trends, those cities share one most popular form of group exercise class: strength training.

Want to know where to go when it comes to Washington's most popular workout? To find the top strength training gyms in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

Off Road

905 U St. NW, U Street Corridor

Off Road is Washington's favorite strength training gym by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 10,025 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp and 2,209 fans on Facebook. It's the top strength training gym in the entire Washington, D.C., metro area, according to ClassPass' rankings.

Off Road is home to three unique workouts: bike, box and build, according to the business's profile on ClassPass.

Fit 360 DC

3058 Mount Pleasant St. NW, Mount Pleasant

Also among Washington's favorites is Fit 360 DC, with 4.8 stars out of 4,056 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp and 1,377 fans on Facebook.

'Participants experience the best of what the world of athletic training has to offer, including not only strength and conditioning, but injury prevention and rehabilitation,' according to the business's profile on ClassPass.

202strong

1722 I St. NW, Downtown

With 4.8 stars out of 3,099 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp and 907 fans on Facebook, 202strong has garnered plenty of local fans.

'They provide expert coaching, programming designed around safe, effective and varied ways to get in shape and the ability to scale every workout to an individual's specific needs,' per the business's profile on ClassPass.

Jade Fitness

1310 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Capitol Hill

With 4.8 stars out of 2,294 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp and 1,029 fans on Facebook, Jade Fitness holds its own among the competition.

'Jade Fitness provides high-intensity training, alignment-based fitness and weight management programs,' states the business's ClassPass profile. 'They offer a warehouse space for functional training on all levels, as well as a second-floor studio for small group fitness classes.'

Pulse House of Fitness

Pulse House of Fitness, 1401 New York Avenue NW, Suite 100, Downtown

With 4.8 stars out of 2,257 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp and 468 fans on Facebook, Pulse House of Fitness is another popular local pick.

The business's Yelp page notes, 'Puse House of Fitness is a group fitness studio that offers both a cardio class and a strength training class. All classes are 30 minutes and total body training.'

