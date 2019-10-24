What does Washington have in common with New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Phoenix?

According to ClassPass' 2019 fitness trends, those cities share one of the most popular forms of group exercise class: strength training.

Want to know where to go when it comes to Washington's most popular workout? To find the top strength training gyms in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

(Bonus: You can try them all out if you're a member of ClassPass, a monthly fitness membership that provides access to thousands of different studios, gyms and wellness offerings.)

CrossFit DC

1507 U St. NW, U Street Corridor

Open since 2005, CrossFit DC is Washington's favorite strength training gym by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 529 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp and 2,943 fans on Facebook — those Facebook fans are shared across the business's multiple locations.

'CrossFit DC provides the coaching and community to meet the needs of everyone, from absolute beginners to competitive athletes,' explains the business' ClassPass profile. 'On any given day, a workout at CrossFit DC may feature Olympic weightlifting, sprinting, gymnastics, calisthenics, core conditioning or all of the above.'

Cut Seven

1101 Rhode Island Ave. NW, Logan Circle

Also among Washington's favorites is Cut Seven, with 4.9 stars out of 586 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp and 1,224 fans on Facebook.

'Cut Seven is a sports conditioning studio where team-based HIIT workouts meet the efficiency and results of personal training,' explains the business' ClassPass profile.

Fit 360 DC

3058 Mount Pleasant St. NW, Mount Pleasant

With 4.8 stars out of 4,488 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp and 1,397 fans on Facebook, Fit 360 DC has garnered plenty of local fans.

'Through HGF360 training and classes, participants experience the best of what the world of athletic training has to offer, including not only strength and conditioning, but injury prevention and rehabilitation,' according to the business' ClassPass profile.

Definitions

1050 Thomas Jefferson St. NW, #120 Lobby Level, Georgetown

With five stars out of 6,461 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp and 1,322 fans on Facebook, Definitions holds its own among the competition. It's been open since 1994.

'Definitions is Georgetown's unique personal training gym specializing in small group training and training for special populations,' per the business' ClassPass profile. 'Workouts are customized for the individual.'

Off Road

905 U St. NW, U Street Corridor

With 4.8 stars out of 10,737 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp and 2,231 fans on Facebook, Off Road is another popular local pick. Please note, though, that the Facebook fans are spread across the business's multiple locations. It's been open since 2012.

'Off Road is home to three unique workouts: bike, box, build,' explains the business' ClassPass profile.

