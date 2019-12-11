In search of a new favorite New American spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

November is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Washington area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and business insights for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Washington-area restaurants rose to $31 for the metro area in November of last year, second only to December with an average of $34, and 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Farmbird

First on the list is Farmbird. Located at 625A H St. NE in the H Street Corridor, it is the highest-rated New American restaurant in Washington, boasting five stars out of 545 reviews on Yelp.

2. Rose's Luxury

Capitol Hill's Rose's Luxury, located at 717 Eighth St. SE, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 1,916 reviews.

3. Farmers Fishers Bakers

Farmers Fishers Bakers in Georgetown, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 3,551 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3000 K St. NW, Washington Harbour, to see for yourself.

4. Unconventional Diner

Over in Shaw, check out Unconventional Diner, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 850 reviews on Yelp. You can find the restaurant at 1207 Ninth St. NW.

5. Froggy Bottom Pub

Finally, there's Froggy Bottom Pub, a downtown favorite with four stars out of 171 reviews. Stop by 2021 K St. NW to hit up the Vietnamese and New American spot next time the urge strikes.

