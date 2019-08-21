In search of a new favorite breakfast and brunch spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Topping the list is Founding Farmers. Located at 1924 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in Foggy Bottom, it is the most popular breakfast and brunch restaurant in Washington, boasting four stars out of 13,014 reviews on Yelp.

Next up is downtown's Old Ebbitt Grill, situated at 675 15th St. NW. With four stars out of 7,982 reviews on Yelp, the bar and traditional American restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.

Tenleytown's Steak-N-Egg, located at 4700 Wisconsin Ave. NW, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner four stars out of 388 reviews.

Le Diplomate, a brasserie in Logan Circle, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 3,222 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1601 14th St. NW to see for yourself.

Finally, over in Mount Vernon Square, check out A Baked Joint, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,661 reviews on Yelp. You can find the restaurant at 440 K St. NW.

