1. DCG - District Chicken & Gyro

First on the list is DCG - District Chicken & Gyro. Located at 3147 Dumbarton St. NW in Georgetown, it is the highest-rated Mediterranean restaurant in Washington, boasting five stars out of 338 reviews on Yelp.

2. Zaytinya

Next up is Penn Quarter's Zaytinya, situated at 701 Ninth St. NW. With four stars out of 4,581 reviews on Yelp, it has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Ottoman Taverna

Mount Vernon Square's Ottoman Taverna, located at 425 I St. NW, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 395 reviews.

4. Busboys and Poets

The Mount Vernon Square location of Busboys and Poets is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 2,254 Yelp reviews. Head over to 450 K St. NW to see for yourself.

