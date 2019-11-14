Want to discover the newest restaurant and retail additions to Washington? From an Italian-inspired restaurant to a CBD shop, read on for the newest destinations to open for business near you.

Modena

Modena is an Italian-inspired restaurant that recently opened downtown at 1100 New York Ave. NW.

Specialties include chitarra pasta with Calabrian chili, sea urchin and jumbo lump crab, veal ribeye, crispy sweetbreads and pork belly. It's been welcomed by Yelpers with four stars out of four reviews.

District Hemp Botanicals

New to 1323 Connecticut Ave. NW, Floor 2, in Dupont Circle is District Hemp Botanicals, a shop that sells CBD products and other natural remedies

This is the third location for the business in the District. Among its products are CBD-infused beverages, edibles, creams, bath bombs and essential oils, as well as pet products. The new shop is making a good impression so far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Kin's Sushi

And a Foggy Bottom newcomer, Kin's Sushi is located at 2121 H St. NW. It's gotten mixed feedback, with 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp.

Among the offerings are a rainbow roll with salmon, tuna, shrimp and avocado, a crunchy crab roll, a shrimp tempura roll and a variety of bowls.

