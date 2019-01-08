Interested in finding out about the newest businesses to open in Washington? From a hookah and cigar bar to a rooftop venue, read on for a list of the newest spots to open near you.

Stop by 1220 H St. NE in the H Street Corridor and you'll find Truth DC 78, a new hookah and cigar bar. Yelpers have given it four stars out of five reviews.

The lounge offers craft cocktails and light snacks. Choose from plantain chips, beef or turkey jerky, hummus and pita chips, pretzel chips and trail mix. Have the bartender whip you up a Bad & Bougie signature cocktail.

Cocktail bar Dos Mamis, which has garnered four stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, recently opened at 819 Upshur St. NW in Petworth.

The bar features soft-serve sherry and a variety of daiquiris, including one with white rum, grapefruit and lime.

A new addition to Columbia Heights, Here's The Scoop! is a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and desserts at 2824 Georgia Ave. NW. With five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, it's off to a strong start.

In addition to 12 flavors of ice cream, including cotton candy and Southern peach, the shop offers freshly made cookies, cakes, cupcakes and cobbler.

New to 3907 14th St. NW in Petworth is Lucy's Bar, a bar and burger spot, which has four stars out of two reviews on Yelp so far. It is on the rooftop of Little Coco's Italian restaurant.

In addition to hamburgers and cheeseburgers with a variety of toppings, the menu offers a fried green tomato sandwich, french fries, cocktails and craft beers. The space is also available for small parties of up to 35 people.

