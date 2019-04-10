If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Washington this week, from August Wilson's 'Fences' to a magic comedy show.

August Wilson's 'Fences'

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ford's Theatre, 511 Tenth St. NW

Price: $19

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Andar sin Pensamiento'

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Casa de la Luna, 4020 Georgia Ave. NW

Price: $12.50-$15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Day of Absence'

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.

Where: Theater Alliance at the Anacostia Playhouse, 2020 Shannon Place SE

Price: $12.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'I am Tango'

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m.

Where: Lisner Auditorium, George Washington University, 730 21st St. NW

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Magic Duel Comedy Show

Where: 1127 Connecticut Ave. NW

Price: $35

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

