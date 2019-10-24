Ramen fans, take heed: There's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Hatoba, the fresh arrival is located at 300 Tingey St. SE, Suite 170, in Navy Yard.

Ramen is the signature dish at Hatoba. Varieties include spicy red miso, red miso and clam, garlic shoyu and tomato curry. Beer, wine, sake and cocktails are also on offer.

With a four-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition is beginning to make a favorable impression with patrons.

Nicole O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 18, wrote, 'All ramen bowls come with sprouts, nori, ground pork and sliced pork. There are five different types of broth bases to choose from (one of those is vegetarian), and then you have the option to add all the toppings your heart desires.'

Yelper Amanda M. added, “The spicy red miso is a rich, spicy soup made with red miso, pork and seafood. I was pleasantly surprised at the depth of flavor the broth had with just a tinge of spice.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Hatoba is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday- Thursday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

