From a murder mystery dinner to a costume party, there's plenty to do when it comes to Halloween activities in Washington. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.

Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Maggiano's Little Italy, 5333 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Chevy Chase

Admission: $60-$75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Halloween House Party

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 10:30 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: GWU Caribbean Students Association, 2208 F St NW

Admission: $3

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Halloween Day Party

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m.

Where: San Antonio Bar & Grill, 3908 12th St. NE

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Halloween costume party

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Where: Beacon Hotel, 1615 Rhode Island Ave. NW

Admission: $21-$30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

