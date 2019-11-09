WASHINGTON —

Looking for some Korean fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 1921 Eighth St. NW, Suite 115, in Shaw, the fresh arrival is called Gogi Yogi.

The restaurant features Korean barbecue, as well as grilled dry-aged New York strip steak, marinated spicy baby octopus and tiger shrimp. Add onion rings, french fries or a Korean-inspired cocktail to your order.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, Gogi Yogi is still finding its footing.

William L., who was among the first to review the restaurant on Aug. 31, wrote, 'We tried the japchae noodles, which were delicious, but they're served cold, so don't expect hot ones. The dumplings were also delicious and had a great crisp to them.'

Yelper Symone H. added, 'We tried the bulgogi and tiger shrimp, which came with free banchans. Everything tasted delicious, but in my opinion the portion sizes were a bit small.'

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Gogi Yogi is open from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 a.m. on Sunday–Thursday and 11:30 a.m.–2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

