WASHINGTON — Want to find out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Washington? From a pub to a burger spot, read on to see the newest businesses to arrive recently.

Stop by 438 Massachusetts Ave. NW in Mount Vernon Square and you'll find a new pub, Present Company Public House. So far, the new spot has been welcomed to the neighborhood with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

The pub offers 12 brews on tap and 46 bottled beers. The menu offers hot chicken wings, crab gnocchi and half-smoked lobster on brioche as starters. Mains include Roseda Farm steak frites, roasted Atlantic salmon, vegan curry bowl and Jidori chicken with jalapeño pesto.

Wander over to 4530 40th St. NW, Suite A, in Tenleytown and you'll find the newest location for supermarket chain Wawa.

Among the takeaway food options are spicy turkey hoagies, a variety of breakfast sandwiches, including sausage and egg or applewood-smoked bacon. Bakery items include doughnuts, bagels and muffins. Soups, macaroni and cheese, meatballs and mashed potatoes are among the hot food options.

Eat BRGZ is a New American spot, offering burgers and more, that recently opened its doors at 250 Seventh St. SE at Eastern Market in Capitol Hill. So far, it is getting a positive response, with four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp.

You may build your own burger, or choose from such options as a Greek burger that combines Kalamata olives, cucumbers, sun-dried tomatoes and feta cheese.

