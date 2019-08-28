WASHINGTON — Interested in getting the lowdown the freshest new spots in Washington? From a hair salon to a yoga studio, read on to see the newest businesses to land recently.

Stop by 1125 18th St. NW in Downtown and you'll find Ferro Salon, a new hair salon. So far, it has proven to be a popular spot, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

In addition to hair styling and color, the salon offers manicures and pedicures, waxing services, facials, microblading and massage.

Present Company Public House recently opened at 438 Massachusetts Ave. NW in Mount Vernon Square. Yelpers are fans of the pub so far: It has five stars out of three reviews.

The pub, in an 1885 firehouse, features 12 beers on tap and 46 bottled beers. The food menu includes steamed bao buns, salt-roasted beets, Roseda Farm steak frites, roasted Atlantic salmon and a vegan curry bowl.

Supermarket chain Wawa has opened its latest outpost at 4530 40th St. NW, Suite A, in Tenleytown.

In addition to all of the grocery items and produce in stock, WaWa sells takeaway food, including hot soups and sides, and a long list of sandwiches, including cold and hot hoagies, breakfast burritos, club sandwiches and flatbreads.

Over in the H Street Corridor, at 501 H St. NE, you'll find the latest outpost of CorePower Yoga, the yoga chain. It's received mixed feedback from clientele, with a three-star rating out of four Yelp reviews.

The studio offers yoga and yoga/strength training classes.

