Want to explore the newest businesses to open in Washington? From an organic foods restaurant to a vegan cafe, read on to see the newest hot spots to open for business around town.

Now open at 2129 Rhode Island Ave. NE in Brookland is Provost, a traditional American spot. With 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, the new restaurant is finding favor with locals.

Yelper Evan P., who reviewed the restaurant on July 28, wrote, 'Ninety percent of the food is sourced locally, and the restaurant is looking to become a certified organic restaurant. The chicken wings were phenomenal (the buffalo sauce had a nice kick to it), the cheese balls and spinach artichoke dip were also very good. We also had the red snapper, which was flavorful and well-seasoned.'

Pho 54 Noodle Bar is a Vietnamese spot, offering pho, bubble tea, vermicelli and more, that recently opened at 2424 14th St. NW in Columbia Heights.

Pho with shrimp, beef, chicken and tofu is featured on the menu. Egg rolls, chicken wings, grilled lemongrass beef, Vietnamese sandwiches and grilled shrimp are also available. With a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp, it is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

On the hunt for a new vegan spot? HipCityVeg has opened its latest outpost in the District, in Dupont Circle, at 1300 Connecticut Ave. NW.

With five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is off to a strong start. Fresh, vegan ingredients make up the restaurants burgers and Philly steaks. Other items include a curry tofu wrap and grilled portobello sandwiches.

