We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which local businesses have been getting a notable uptick in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Washington businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention, right now.

Shilling Canning Company

First, open since July, this wine bar and New American spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'American (New)' on Yelp.

Citywide, New American spots saw a median 1.4% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Shilling Canning Company saw an 84.6% increase, maintaining a convincing four-star rating throughout.

Located at 360 Water St. SE in Navy Yard, Shilling Canning Company features Mid-Atlantic ingredients. Menu offerings include wood-fired oysters, crispy blue catfish, grilled quail, black bass with Virginia clams and bacon-wrapped monkfish.

The restaurant is open from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Duke's Grocery

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Foggy Bottom's Duke's Grocery, the bar and gastropub, which offers burgers and more, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'Bars' on Yelp saw a median 1.2% increase in new reviews over the past month, Duke's Grocery bagged a 42.3% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating.

There's more that's trending on Washington's bar scene: HomeSlyce has seen a 10.2% increase in reviews.

Open at 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW since May, the English pub offers truffle macaroni and cheese and a burger topped with Gouda, a runny egg and applewood smoked bacon. Bar options include a variety of domestic and imported beers, including Newcastle Brown Ale and Guinness Blonde Lager. Wines and a long list of craft cocktails are also on offer.

Duke's Grocery is open from 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen

Mount Vernon Square's Nicoletta Italian Kitchen is also making waves. Open since April at 901 Fourth St. NW, the restaurant, which offers pizza and salads, has seen a 46.5% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.4% for all businesses tagged 'Italian' on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis Nicoletta Italian Kitchen's review count increased by more than 180%.

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen offers fresh pasta, including oven-baked ricotta gnocchi and homemade meatballs. In addition to a variety of house pizzas, it also serves grilled branzino, pan-seared salmon and chicken parmesan.

The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Estuary

Last but not least, Estuary is the city's buzziest seafood spot by the numbers.

The restaurant, which opened at 950 New York Ave. NW in the Conrad hotel in May, increased its new review count by 32.7% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.7% for the Yelp category 'Seafood.' It outperformed the previous month by gaining 1.5 times more reviews than expected based on past performance.

Chefs Bryan and Michael Voltaggio, who have a steakhouse at the MGM National Harbor, bring Chesapeake-sourced ingredients to Estuary. Maryland crab roll, cedar-planked scallops, griddled flounder with tuna prosciutto and Chatham cod are among the menu options.

