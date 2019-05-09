WASHINGTON — Want to know where to go when it comes to yoga in Washington?

Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned pro, there's no shortage of high-caliber yoga options to choose from in and around Washington.

To find the top yoga studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

Flow Yoga Center

1450 P NW and 1508 14th St. NW, Logan Circle

Flow Yoga Center is Washington's favorite yoga studio by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 14,328 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp and 6,587 fans on Facebook.

'At Flow we are 100% committed to making environmentally responsible decisions in how we run our center,' the business states on its Yelp page. 'Here you will find the most experienced and skillful teachers in D.C. Each one brings years of experience.'

The Studio DC

2469 18th St. NW, Adams Morgan

Also among Washington's favorites is The Studio DC, with 4.8 stars out of 11,831 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp and 2,451 fans on Facebook.

'The Studio DC offers hot yoga and non-heated yoga classes that produce extraordinary results for all ages and all levels of fitness,' explains the business' profile on ClassPass.

Dupont Circle Yoga

2032 P St. NW, Dupont Circle

With 4.8 stars out of 11,683 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of nine reviews on Yelp and 561 fans on Facebook, Dupont Circle Yoga has garnered plenty of local fans.

'Dupont Circle Yoga offers classes for all — regardless of shape, age, or athleticism — and their teachers will actively challenge you to progress to the next level as you develop deeper strength, concentration, flexibility and balance,' per the business' profile on ClassPass. 'Their classes are designed to challenge both your body and mind, and their schedule includes challenging hatha and vinyasa classes, yoga for athletes, restorative classes and more.'

This is the sister studio of Georgetown Yoga, the business states on its Yelp page.

Georgetown Yoga

2805 M St. NW, Georgetown

With 4.8 stars out of 5,304 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp and 1,160 fans on Facebook, Georgetown Yoga holds its own among the competition.

'Their approach to yoga is straightforward,' explains the business' ClassPass profile. 'Classes are rooted in classical Hatha yoga styles: Iyengar, Ashtanga, Jivamukti and Vinyasa (Flow). There is an emphasis on proper alignment and understanding of the asanas as the foundation of a sustainable practice, regardless of immediate goals.'

illumin8 Studios

950 F St. NW, Downtown

With 4.8 stars out of 814 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp and 83 fans on Facebook, illumin8 Studios is another popular local pick.

The business' Yelp page states, 'Not like your traditional yoga classes, at illumin8, we play a variety of pop, hip hop and remixes in our classes. It's an intense, invigorating experience for the fitness lover who loves yoga.'

