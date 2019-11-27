Want to know where to go when it comes to Pilates in Washington?

Luckily, the city boasts lots of popular Pilates options to check out in and around Washington.

To find the top Pilates studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

District Pilates

1302 Ninth St. NW, Shaw

District Pilates is Washington's favorite Pilates studio by the numbers, with 4.9 stars out of 13,056 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp and 516 fans on Facebook — those Facebook fans are shared across the business's multiple locations.

'District Pilates offers private, semi-private and group classes using both Pilates reformers and chairs,' states the business's profile on ClassPass. 'Classes range from beginner to advanced and can be targeted and tailored based off of clients' needs. Pilates Reformer is ideal for every body type, every level of fitness and every age group.'

Capital Pilates Studio

4900 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Westmoreland Terrace

Also among Washington's favorites is Capital Pilates Studio, with five stars out of 21 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of three reviews on Yelp and 907 fans on Facebook.

'Capital Pilates' mission and commitment is to maintain the original work of Joseph Pilates,' according to the business's ClassPass profile. 'Capital Pilates founder Fidel Garcia hopes to use his education and experience to introduce individuals of all experiences to an exercise that can benefit them holistically.'

Reformation Fitness

1218 Ninth St. NW, Shaw

With 4.8 stars out of 33,973 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp and 2,115 fans on Facebook, Reformation Fitness has garnered plenty of local fans. Please note, though, that the Facebook fans are spread across the business's multiple locations. It's among the top Pilates studios in the Washington, D.C., metro area, according to ClassPass' rankings.

'At Reformation Fitness we firmly believe that smaller classes yield better results for our members,' Reformation Fitness says on its Yelp page. 'We have you covered with a wide variety of classes, ranging from metabolic conditioning/H.I.I.T., TRX, power yoga, mat Pilates, CoreBlast, cardio bootcamp and group reformer.'

[solidcore]

1245 First St. SE, Navy Yard

With 4.9 stars out of 5,890 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp and 17,555 fans on Facebook, [solidcore] holds its own among the competition. Please note, though, that the Facebook fans are spread across the business's multiple locations.

'[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full body workout that uses slow, controlled movements to work your muscle fibers to failure — yep, failure,' according to the business's ClassPass profile. 'This low-impact process forces your muscles to rebuild a more sculpted, stronger and [solid] you. The workout is different each time, so it's impossible for your body to plateau or stop responding.'

DC Pilates

526 H St. NE, H Street Corridor

With 4.7 stars out of 2,177 reviews on ClassPass, 3.5 stars out of seven reviews on Yelp and 3,073 fans on Facebook, DC Pilates is another popular local pick. It's been open since 2010.

'We offer professional reformer classes, classical mat Pilates and jump board classes (small group classes of four to seven members),' continues its Yelp page. 'Our classes are extremely affordable and a bargain as compared to the other Pilates studios.'

