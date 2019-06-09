Want to find out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Washington? From a Korean barbecue spot to a New American restaurant and bar, read on for a list of the newest spots to open around town.

Gogi Yogi

Gogi Yogi is a Korean barbecue spot that recently opened at 1921 Eighth St. NW, Suite 115, in Shaw.

On the menu, in addition to Korean barbecue, you'll find japchae noodles, dumplings, rice bowls with vegetables and spicy octopus. With three stars out of nine reviews on Yelp, it's still early days for the restaurant.

Anju

Stop by 1805 18th St. NW in Dupont Circle and you'll find Anju, a contemporary Korean restaurant and pub.

Fried rice with shrimp, scallops and squid, twice-cooked pork belly, Korean chili-braised chicken thighs and and whole pork shank stew with potatoes are among the menu options. With four stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, it is getting a positive response.

Bar Bullfrog

Over at 1341 H St. NE in the H Street Corridor you'll find Bar Bullfrog, a cocktail bar and New American restaurant. With five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, the spot is proving to be popular with locals.

The restaurant, formerly Bulldog Bagels, still sells bagels, sandwiches and matzo ball soup, but it has expanded. Other entrees include braised brisket with potato gnocchi, mussels with beer, andouille and shallots, roasted trout and several pasta dishes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.