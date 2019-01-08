When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Washington this week. From a wine tasting to a brownie bash, here's how to add some fun to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Wines of France, Spain and Chile

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 3-6 p.m.

Where: Old City Market and Oven, 522 K St. NE

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brownie Hour

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Makeshift, 1321 Linden Court NE

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wings, Whiskey & Cigars Party

From the event description:

The event features DJ 5'9 and DJ Quicksilver.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Barcode, 1101 17th St. NW

Price: Free admission until 7 p.m.; $10 pre-paid ticket

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Parking in DC can be tough, especially during popular events. To find free or cheap parking and to book parking in advance, see this map of DC parking from SpotAngels. And to get there by public transportation, check the Metro website for nearby stations and schedules.

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.