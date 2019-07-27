A whole day celebrating the finger food that bites back — saucy, spicy, succulent chicken wings? Mark your calendar for July 29 — we certainly have.

Hoodline tracked down the top chicken wing spots in Washington, using Yelp data tossed with our own special sauce. So grab your bib and get your wet wipes ready.

1. KoChix

Topping the list is KoChix. Located at 400 Florida Ave. NW (between North Fourth Street and North Rhode Island Avenue) in Shaw, the Korean spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest-rated chicken wing spot in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 279 reviews on Yelp.

2. Soup Up

Next up is Soup Up, situated at 709 Kennedy St. NW (between North Seventh and North Madison streets) in Petworth. With 4.5 stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score soups and chicken wings has proven to be a local favorite.

3. DCity Smokehouse

Ledroit Park's DCity Smokehouse, located at 203 Florida Ave. NW (between North R and North Third streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the smokehouse and barbecue spot, which offers chicken wings and more, four stars out of 274 reviews.

4. Bonchon

Navy Yard's Bonchon, a Korean and Asian fusion spot that offers chicken wings and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 420 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1015 Half St. SE (between South K and South L streets) to see for yourself.

