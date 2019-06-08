WASHINGTON — Spending time in Anacostia? Get to know this Washington neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Thai restaurant to a nail salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Anacostia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is vegetarian spot Turning Natural, which offers salads, smoothies and more. Located at 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp. On the menu you'll find items like spinach patties, black bean burgers and acai bowls.

Next up is Thai spot Thai Orchid's Kitchen, situated at 2314 Pennsylvania Ave. SE (between South Fairlawn Avenue and South Prout Street). With four stars out of 294 reviews on Yelp, it's proved to be a local favorite. Check out the classic Thai dishes like drunken noodles, pineapple fried rice and pad thai on the menu.

MLK Deli, which offers sandwiches and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3113 Martin Luther King Jr Ave. SE, 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews. Menu items include wings, salads and fried chicken, and Yelpers rave about the crab cake sandwich.

Pimento Grill, a Caribbean and breakfast and brunch spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 228 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4405 Bowen Road SE (between South 45th Place and South Ridge Road) to see for yourself. On the menu you'll find breakfast sandwiches, jerk tilapia salad and fried sweet plantains.

Check out Nailbed & Bar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp. You can find the nail salon at 2922 Minnesota Ave. SE (between South 30th and South M streets). Services include manicures and pedicures, as well as callus removal and foot massages.

