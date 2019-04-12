Ready to get to know the newest businesses to open in Washington? From a Mexican restaurant to a Target outlet, read on for the newest spots to debut recently.

Anafre

Anafre is a Mexican restaurant that recently opened at 3704 14th St. NW in Petworth.

Opened in November by chef Alfredo Solis, Anafre features cuisine inspired by traditionally prepared dishes of Baja California, the Yucatán Peninsula, Acapulco and beyond, according to its website. Whole snapper and seafood enchilada are among the entrees. The restaurant has been welcomed with five stars out of four reviews on Yelp.

Pho Viet USA

New to 333 H St. NE in the H Street Corridor is Pho Viet USA, a Vietnamese spot.

The menu includes different types of pho, rice dishes, spring rolls and boba tea options. So far, the restaurant has a rating of 3.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp.

PokeHub

PokeHub is a new sushi bar and Hawaiian spot that's located at 1225 Eye St. NW. in downtown.

In addition to sushi, the restaurant offers build-your-own poke bowl, with choice of rice or greens, add-ins such as pineapple and cucumber and a variety of proteins, toppings and sauces. It has been welcomed with five stars out of five reviews on Yelp.

Target

At 4500 Wisconsin Ave. NW in Tenleytown, you'll find the latest outpost of Target.

The chain offers beauty and cosmetics supplies, toys, cards, clothing, groceries, electronics and bath and kitchen items, among many other things. The new locale has gotten off to an uneven start thus far, with a three-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

