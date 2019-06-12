Visiting the H Street Corridor or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Washington neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a chicken restaurant to a Pakistani spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the H Street Corridor, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Farmbird

Topping the list is Farmbird. Located at 625A H St. NE, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 550 reviews on Yelp.

Grilled chicken is the signature item at Farmbird, which serves local poultry and side dishes made from scratch daily. Menu options include spicy chicken salad and pulled barbecued chicken sandwiches, as well plates featuring chicken and a variety of sides, including roasted sweet potatoes, bok choy and avocado and chickpea salad.

2. Cusbah

Next, check out Cusbah, which has earned four stars out of 371 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Pakistani, Indian and New American spot at 1128 H St. NE.

The restaurant, which serves only halal meat, features such dishes as Madrasi chicken curry, vegetable samosas and a variety of kebabs cooked on a tandoori. It also serves craft beers and cocktails.

3. Indigo

And then there's Indigo, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 816 reviews. Stop by 243 K St. NE to hit up the Indian spot next time you're in the neighborhood.

Indigo's menu features specials of the day, such as coconut chicken. It also serves butter chicken, vegetarian platters, a wide variety of sides and wraps with your choice of vegetable or meat.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.