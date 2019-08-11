Ready to explore the newest businesses to open in Washington? From a stadium and arena to a European-inspired cocktail bar, read on for the newest destinations to open near you.

Nina May

A new addition to Shaw, Nina May is a New American spot that's located at 1337 11th St. NW. So far, it's been well-received: It has a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

'Co-owners Chef Colin McClimans and General Manager Danilo Simic serve chef-picked and locally sourced dishes with inventive and creative cocktails,' according to its Facebook page.

The Fields at RFK Campus

Stop by 2400 E. Capitol St. SE in Stadium-Armory and you'll find The Fields At RFK Campus, a new stadium and arena.

The Fields At RFK Campus provide three fields for sports and recreation, a pavilion, biking paths and more.

L’Annexe

Stop by 2917 M St. NW in Georgetown and you'll find L’Annexe, a cocktail bar.

The business is a 'European-inspired bar in Georgetown, featuring infused liquors, classic cocktails with a twist, and unbounded farm-to-table small plates,' according to its Facebook page.

