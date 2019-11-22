Looking to mix things up this week? From a fight watch party to a jazz and comedy showcase, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.
Pinot and Augustine
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Where: The National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Fight watch party
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Where: The Fridge, 516 Eighth St. SE
Admission: $10-$30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Blues Comedy Showcase
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 9-10:30 p.m.
Where: Columbia Station, 2325 18th St. NW
Admission: $10-$20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Founders Gala after-party
From the event description:
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Where: City Tavern Club, 3206 M St. NW
Admission: $100
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Indoor plant love
From the event description:
When: Sunday, Nov. 24, 4-6 p.m.
Where: Mount Pleasant; will provide address to registered participants
Admission: $7
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.