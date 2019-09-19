From a fundraiser for musicians in the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to a discussion about race and age, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Bread and Roses

9ec2c438-011a-4bbb-9f86-db74bc79a60e

From the event description:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Busboys and Poets (Takoma), 235 Carroll St. NW
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Serendipities of Acquired Immunity

3617b76a-8bf9-4bb5-9e4d-8270a306bdc0

From the event description:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Where: National Academy of Sciences, 2101 Constitution Ave., NW
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Talking About Race at All Ages

01fd0d40-45da-42ae-99ed-1991586d7b35

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: True Reformer Building, 1200 U St. NW
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.