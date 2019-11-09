WASHINGTON — From an evening of magic with Neil Patrick Harris to a workshop on undergraduate STEM education, there's plenty to enjoy in Washington this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

An 18th Century Cooking Challenge: Exploring Hannah Bloomfield’s Cookbook

From the event description:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 10, noon-1 p.m.

Where: DAR Museum, 1776 D St. NW

Admission: Free

Neil Patrick Harris: An Evening of Magic

From the event description:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Library of Congress, Coolidge Auditorium, 10 First St. SE

Admission: Free

Building Community Colleges for the Future

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, noon-2:30 p.m.

Where: Urban Institute, 500 L'Enfant Plaza SW

Admission: Free

Workshop on the Future of Undergraduate STEM Education

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m.- Friday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m.

Where: Keck Center of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, 500 Fifth St. NW, Room 100

Admission: Free on-site or on webcast

Young, Gifted & Green Community Action Summit

From the event description:

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 2-4:30 p.m.

Where: Broccoli City Bar, 1817 Seventh St. NW

Admission: Free

