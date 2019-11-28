Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end price on a rental in Mount Vernon Square look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,621, compared to a $2,000 one-bedroom median for Washington as a whole.

A look at local listings in Mount Vernon Square via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

310 M St. NW

Listed at $1,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 310 M St. NW, is 35.3% less than the $2,621/month median rent for a one bedroom in Mount Vernon Square.

Building amenities include outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. This listing is dog-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

425 L St. NW

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 425 L St. NW, is listed for $1,910/month for its 776 square feet.

The furnished unit has a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

301 Massachusetts Ave. NW

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 301 Massachusetts Ave. NW, which, at 631 square feet, is going for $2,300/month.

The building features garage parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the furnished unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $2,350 broker's fee.

437 New York Ave.

Last but not least, there's this 750-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 437 New York Ave., listed at $2,400/month.

The residence has hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Expect a $150 move-in fee.

