Whether you’re a strict vegan or simply exploring the ethical, health and environmental benefits of the lifestyle, Nov. 1, World Vegan Day, is a perfect time to enjoy Washington's vegan fare.

There are plenty of options. To help you in your search, Hoodline combed Yelp data and applied our own methodology to come up with the top vegan dining destinations in Washington.

1. Elife Restaurant

Topping the list is ELife Restaurant. Located at 341 Cedar St. NW in Takoma Park, it is the highest-rated vegan restaurant in Washington, boasting four stars out of 328 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hipcityveg

Next up is HipCityVeg, situated at 712 Seventh St. NW in Chinatown. With 4.5 stars out of 838 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Fancy Radish

Fancy Radish, located at 600 H St. NE in the H Street Corridor, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 234 reviews.

4. Elizabeth's Gone Raw

Elizabeth's Gone Raw in Downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 172 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1341 L St. NW to see for yourself.

5. Sweet Sosumba Jamaican Vegan Cafe

Finally, over in Park View, check out Sweet Sosumba Jamaican Vegan Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegan and Caribbean spot at 3501 Georgia Ave. NW, Suite B.

