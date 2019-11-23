The Thanksgiving holiday is coming up, which means it's time to find your stretchy pants and think about what you're thankful for this year.

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or spending a quiet Nov. 28, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do and get in preparation for the big day. From groceries to beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Washington's top go-to spots for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list.

Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do — so long as you're 21 or older — is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine. To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Washington's top beer and wine shops.

1. Schneider's of Capitol Hill

Topping the list is Schneider's of Capitol Hill. Located at 300 Massachusetts Ave. NE, it is the highest-rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lion's Fine Wine & Spirits

Next up is Lion's Fine Wine & Spirits, situated at 3614 Georgia Ave. NW in Park View. With 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Craft Beer Cellar

And Craft Beer Cellar, located at 301 H St. NE in the H Street Corridor, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shop five stars out of 29 reviews.

Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time or energy? Head to one of Washington's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.

1. The Sweet Lobby

Topping the list is The Sweet Lobby. Located at 404 Eighth St. SE in Capitol Hill, it is the highest-rated bakery in Washington, boasting four stars out of 594 reviews on Yelp.

2. Seylou

Next up is Shaw's Seylou, situated at 926 N St. NW, Suite A. With 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

As friends and family prepare to gather, head to one of Washington's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.

1. 7-River Mart

Topping the list is 7-River Mart. Located at 250 11th St. NE in Capitol Hill, it is the highest-rated grocery store in Washington, boasting five stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp.

2. Trader Joe's

Finally, Eckington 's Trader Joe's, located at 350 Florida Ave. NE, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chain grocery 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews.

