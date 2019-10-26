International travel doesn't necessarily mean long, expensive flights, foreign languages and days of jetlag — Canada is so close. If you're looking to explore America's northern neighbor, consider Vancouver. The bustling Pacific coast seaport, located in British Columbia, is one of Canada’s densest, most ethnically diverse cities. The city is surrounded by mountains and boasts thriving art, theater and music scenes, not to mention a delicious food scene closely tied to the region's bountiful seafood offerings.

It’s more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Washington to Vancouver in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.

So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Cheapest Vancouver flights

The cheapest flights between Washington and Vancouver are if you leave on Jan. 9 and return from Canada on Jan. 13. KLM currently has roundtrip tickets for $296.

There are also deals to be had in December. If you fly out of Washington on Dec. 6 and return from Vancouver on Dec. 9, KLM can get you there and back for $297 roundtrip.

Top Vancouver hotels

Regarding where to stay, here are some of Vancouver's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

Rosewood Hotel Georgia (801 W. Georgia St.)

If you're looking to treat yourself, consider the Rosewood Hotel Georgia. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $292/night.

'Hotel Georgia is the epitome of modern elegance. While the lobby and exterior of the hotel keep the historic frame and charm, the interior has been renovated with new amenities; the rooms and bathrooms are the essence of chic,' wrote reviewer Alice.

The Four Seasons Hotel Vancouver (791 W. Georgia St.)

There's also the 4.8-star rated Four Seasons Hotel Vancouver, which has rooms for $247/night.

You'll find the luxurious Four Seasons nestled in the center of downtown, bordering the business district and just a short walk from attractions such as the Vancouver Art Gallery, Pacific Centre Mall and the Vancouver Convention Centre.

La Grande Residence at the Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver (845 Burrard St.)

A third option is La Grande Residence at the Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver, which has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner and rooms going for $140/night.

This hotel is located in the center of Vancouver's shopping district, just a few blocks away from the business district and the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Featured Vancouver restaurants

If you're looking for a noteworthy spot to grab a bite, Vancouver has many excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.

Vij's Restaurant (3106 Cambie St.)

One of Vancouver's most popular restaurants is Vij's Restaurant, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 33 reviews on Skyscanner.

'This is not your traditional Indian restaurant — it's modern and stylish, with dim lighting and cool music. But the food is out of this world,' wrote visitor Travis. 'The sauces were all so good, we literally were sweeping up every drop with our naan.'

The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant (1535 Johnston St.)

Another popular dining destination is The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant, with 4.8 stars from 21 reviews.

'If you are looking for fresh seafood, this place is a must,' wrote Carlo. 'I tried the seafood pot, amongst other things, and can highly recommend it. Enjoy!'

New Town Bakery & Restaurant (148 E. Pender St.)

Also worth considering is New Town Bakery & Restaurant.

'The bakery has a lot of variety, from the classic pineapple buns and [barbecue] pork buns to taro or apple turnovers,' wrote Laina. 'They also have steamed buns and egg tarts, so grab a number from the counter and fill your tummy like they fill their buns!'

Featured Vancouver attractions

To round out your trip, Vancouver is home to plenty of notable attractions worth visiting. Here are a couple of top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.

Stanley Park

First up is Stanley Park, which attracts more than 8 million visitors each year.

The park is one of Vancouver's top destinations for locals and tourists alike, settled along the seawall on the city's waterfront. This beautiful park is known for hosting art events, acclaimed restaurants and world-famous landmarks, such as Prospect Point and the Nine O'Clock Gun.

'Just a lovely and massive park,' wrote visitor Stephen. 'You can bike, swim or just walk around, and explore the bounties that nature has to offer, all under a backdrop of the city.'

Granville Island Public Market (1669 Johnston St.)

Granville Island Public Market is another popular destination.

A fascinating assortment of colorful stalls, Granville Island Public Market showcases unique homemade products and the very finest in gastronomic delights, all fresh from the ocean, the oven or the field.

'Gorgeous public market with dozens of stalls and stores to explore,' wrote Cheryl L. 'Perfect place to find a uniquely Vancouver souvenir. Many local artisans sell their artwork here as well as an abundance of fresh food from area farms.'

