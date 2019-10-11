If you’re looking for a trending international destination for your next getaway, consider Tbilisi, Georgia. According to Condé Nast Traveler, Tbilisi is one of the best places to visit. The city lies on the banks of the Kura River, at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Tbilisi is full of historic architecture, museums, theaters and universities, along with a growing nightlife and a delectable food scene.

It’s more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Washington to Tbilisi in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.

So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Cheapest Tbilisi flights

Currently, the cheapest flights between Washington and Tbilisi are if you leave on Nov. 25 and return from Georgia on Dec. 4. Turkish Airlines currently has tickets for $624, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of Washington on April 8 and return from Tbilisi on April 15, Turkish Airlines can get you there and back for $637 roundtrip.

Top Tbilisi hotels

Regarding where to stay, here are some of Tbilisi’s top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel, Tbilisi (Rose Revolution Square 1)

If you're looking for an all-around top recommendation, consider The Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel, Tbilisi. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $239.

Set in the heart of Tbilisi, this hotel is close to Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theatre, Kashveti Church and Freedom Square.

The Tbilisi Marriott Hotel (Rustaveli Ave. 13)

If you're looking to treat yourself, there's The Tbilisi Marriott Hotel. Rooms are currently set at $250/night.

Recreational amenities include a sauna, a spa and a fitness facility.

Rooms Hotel Tbilisi (14 Merab Kostava St.)

A third option is Rooms Hotel Tbilisi. With a five-star rating on Skyscanner, the hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city.

'Gorgeous, industrial chic boutique hotel with amenities that make you feel like royalty. The rooms are spacious and rivaled only by the lounge areas: the outdoor bar, the restaurant and library space. Amazing breakfast!' wrote reviewer Nika.

Top picks for dining and drinking

If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Tbilisi has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a couple from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.

Machakhela (23 Tumaniani St.)

If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Machakhela, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 19 reviews on Skyscanner.

'This is was our first attempt with Georgian food, and it was exquisite,' wrote visitor Mitchell. 'The khachapuri and khinkali were out of this world! Authentic Georgian cuisine and great saperavi wine by glass.'

Coffeesta (Rustaveli Avenue)

Don't forget the essentials: where to get your coffee fix. For a popular option, check out Coffeesta.

'The coffee here is great, but what I really love is the location right on Rustaveli Avenue,' wrote reviewer Robert. 'Try to grab a seat outside if you can, and enjoy the amazing people-watching!'

Featured Tbilisi attractions

To round out your trip, Tbilisi offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.

Clock Tower (13 Ioane Shavteli St.)

The top-rated visitor attraction in Tbilisi, according to Skyscanner, is the Clock Tower.

'This unique structure near the entrance of Tbilisi's old city sets the tone for the artsy and cute little world of the city's old town,' wrote visitor Jenny. 'There are cafes and restaurants around the tower so get a seat on a patio and enjoy the view.'

National Botanical Garden of Georgia (12 Bambis Rigi St.)

The National Botanical Garden of Georgia is another popular destination.

'Small but pretty botanical garden in the heart of the old town,' wrote visitor Maria. 'There is a nice waterfall inside, the garden itself is mostly very natural — just the way it would look like if there was no city around.'

The Sioni Cathedral (3 Sioni St.)

Lastly, consider checking out The Sioni Cathedral.

'Amazingly grand cathedral, beautifully built and with very nice big staircase leading to it, perfect for snapping the best pictures of this fabulously decorated church,' wrote visitor Mitchell.

This story was created automatically using flight, hotel, and local attractions data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.