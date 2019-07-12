Wondering where to find the best day spas near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top day spas in Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for day spas.

1. Meridian Health & Relaxation

First on the list is Meridian Health & Relaxation. Located at 1673 Wisconsin Ave. NW in Georgetown, it is the highest-rated day spa in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bluebell Spa DC

Next up is Petworth's Bluebell Spa DC, situated at 3705 14th St. NW, Suite 2. With five stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Deluca Massage & Bodywork

Dupont Circle's Deluca Massage & Bodywork, located at 2028 P St. NW, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the day spa 4.5 stars out of 268 reviews.

4. Unwind Wellness Center

Unwind Wellness Center in Georgetown is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 130 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1054 Thomas Jefferson St. NW to see for yourself.

5. Spa Logic

And then there's Spa Logic, a Dupont Circle favorite with four stars out of 433 reviews. Stop by 1721 Connecticut Ave. NW to check out the spa's services.

