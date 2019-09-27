Need more seafood in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood sources in Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Legal Sea Foods

Topping the list is Legal Sea Foods. Located at 704 Seventh St. NW in Chinatown, it is the highest-rated seafood spot in Washington, boasting four stars out of 657 reviews on Yelp.

2. Joe's

Next up is Joe's, situated at 750 15th St. NW downtown. With 4.5 stars out of 1,255 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Capital Grille

Also downtown, The Capital Grille, located at 601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 838 reviews.

4. Hot N Juicy Crawfish

Hot N Juicy Crawfish, a Cajun/Creole spot in Woodley Park, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,710 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2651 Connecticut Ave. NW to see for yourself.

5. Luke's Lobster

And then there's Luke's Lobster, a Penn Quarter favorite with four stars out of 1,319 reviews. Stop by 624 E St. NW to hit up the restaurant next time the urge strikes.

