How do the charter middle schools in Washington stack up?

We analyzed newly released data from Niche.com — including comprehensive report cards, rankings and reviews — to find out how schools in your area are performing and which have made the biggest leaps over the past year.

KIPP DC - Aim Public Charter School Academy Public Charter School's overall rating improved the most among similar schools in Washington, rising from a B- to an A-, according to data from Niche.

For the 2019-2020 school year, the school, located at 2600 Douglass Road SE, enrolls 373 students. Niche graded the school an A- for academics (on an A-D scale).

The overall ranking comes from Niche's proprietary algorithms. A school's ranking might change due to many factors, including the relative rankings of similar schools and whether a school gained or lost peers due to openings or closings. Other numbers come from current public data from the U.S. government.

Academically, 30% of KIPP DC - Aim Public Charter School Academy Public Charter School's students scored as proficient or above in math, and 29% did so in reading. That's compared to city averages of 24% in math and 29% in reading. The school's improved overall rating is especially notable in that it serves a less-affluent population, with 54% of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch.

It's not the only school that's climbed Niche's rankings this year. KIPP DC Valor Academy Public Charter School saw its overall rating jump from a C- to a B-. The school is located at 5300 Blaine St. NE and is a bit smaller, currently serving 223 students.

Niche graded KIPP DC Valor Academy Public Charter School a B- for academics on an A-D scale. The school's latest math proficiency was at 16%, and reading proficiency was 22%. It also serves a less-affluent population, with 52% of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch.

Washington Global Public Charter School also improved, from C- to C+. The school is located at 525 School St. SW and has 174 students currently enrolled.

Niche graded Washington Global Public Charter School a B- for academics on an A-D scale. Its latest math proficiency was at 8%, and reading proficiency was 22%. The school has 57% of students qualifying for free or reduced lunch.

While some charter middle schools in Washington are moving up the ranks, others are consistently top-rated overall, including:

