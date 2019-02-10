Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Washington if you've got a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

718 I St. NE (Capitol Hill)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 718 I St. NE that's going for $1,525/month.

In the unit, expect to find granite countertops, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

5323 Connecticut Ave. NW (Chevy Chase)

Located at 5323 Connecticut Ave. NW, here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,550/month.

Look for a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry, an elevator and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

1904 Irving St. NE (Catholic University-Brookland)

Listed at $1,550/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 1904 Irving St. NE.

The building offers a swimming pool. In the residence, you can expect large windows, in-unit laundry, a renovated kitchen and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The listing specifies a $150 move-in fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2315 Altamont Place SE (Anacostia)

Here's an 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2315 Altamont Place SE that's going for $1,550/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a $35 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

