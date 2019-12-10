Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Washington if you've got up to $2,400/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2745 29th St. (Woodley Park)

Here's a 676-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 2745 29th St. that's going for $2,325/month.

The listing promises a deck, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring in the residence. Building amenities include a gym. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3351 Clay St. NE, #1 (Deanwood)

Next, check out this 1,312-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse that's located at 3351 Clay St. NE. It's also listed for $2,325/month.

The building features on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

1610 16th St. NW (Dupont Circle)

Located at 1610 16th St., NW, here's a 644-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,330/month.

Expect to see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. The building boasts secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders.

