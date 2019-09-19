Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Washington if you've got a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1884 Columbia Road NW (Adams Morgan)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 1884 Columbia Road NW. It's listed for $1,806/month for its 430 square feet.

The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

1326 Florida Ave. NE (Capitol Hill)

Next, check out this 423-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 1326 Florida Ave. NE. It's listed for $1,815/month.

The unit has hardwood flooring, large windows and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

110 D St. SE (Capitol Hill)

And there's this studio apartment located at 110 D St. SE. It's listed for $1,825/month for its 600 square feet.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring, central heating and air conditioning and a walk-in closet in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a gym and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise,' is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

400 Galloway St. NE (Brookland)

Finally, here's a 633-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 400 Galloway St. NE that's going for $1,896/month.

The building offers garage parking. Also, expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and carpeted floors in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 cat and dog fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

