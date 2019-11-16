Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood is a 'walker's paradise,' is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,929.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1111 New Jersey Ave. SE

Listed at $2,406/month, this 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1111 New Jersey Ave. SE.

The apartment offers a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. The building boasts garage parking and a fitness center. Pets are not allowed.

1263 First St. SE

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1263 First St. SE. It's listed for $2,414/month for its 627 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

1339 E St. SE

Next, check out this 621-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1339 E St. SE. It's listed for $2,449/month.

The building features garage parking. The apartment also offers in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

1212 Fourth St. SE

Listed at $2,474/month, this 767-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1212 Fourth St. SE.

The building has secured entry and garage parking. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

