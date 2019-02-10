Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Washington with a budget of up to $2,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1777 Columbia Road NW (Adams Morgan)

First, there's this studio apartment situated at 1777 Columbia Road NW. It's listed for $2,809/month for its 561 square feet.

Building amenities include secured entry and assigned parking. The studio comes furnished and includes hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

900 Seventh St. SW (South West)

Next, check out this 633-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 900 Seventh St. SW. It's listed for $2,820/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym and garage parking. The listing also promises a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

1111 New Jersey Ave. SE (Capitol Hill)

Last but not least, located at 1111 New Jersey Ave. SE, here's a 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,912/month.

The listing promises a fireplace, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include a gym and garage parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

