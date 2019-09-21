According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Columbia Heights are hovering around $1,950, compared to a $2,074 one-bedroom median for Washington as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Columbia Heights rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a 'walker's paradise,' is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1400 Irving St. NW

This studio apartment, situated at 1400 Irving St., NW, is listed for $1,700/month for its 487 square feet.

Expect to find carpeted floors, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the studio. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

1414 Belmont St. NW, #202

Here's a studio apartment at 1414 Belmont St. NW, which is going for $1,750/month.

The building features additional storage space and assigned parking. The residence also features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Expect a $50.00 application fee.

749 Park Road NW, #3

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 749 Park Road NW, is listed for $1,895/month for its 600 square feet.

The apartment includes stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and quartz countertops. Pets are not welcome. The building features outdoor space. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

713 Lamont St. NW

Over at 713 Lamont St. NW, there's this 481-square-foot studio apartment, going for $1,950/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Look out for a $400-600 pet fee.

